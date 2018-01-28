At the upcoming Mobile World Congress event, HMD Global Oy is expected to launch a number of smartphones. Among these will be the Nokia 6 (2018) for global markets, Nokia 7 Plus, the rumoured flagship Nokia 9, and the 4G variant of the Nokia 3310. But all eyes will be on the recently surfaced five camera smartphone by the Finnish manufacturer – the Nokia 10.

The Nokia 10, however, will not be launched at the event, but will only be showcased as a prototype device that is sporting the penta-camera (read five cameras) technology by Nokia's optics partner Zeiss. Although the Nokia 10 has only appeared in a leaked list of upcoming devices featuring Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a few schematics, there isn't any solid confirmation of the device yet.

However, a new sketch of the anticipated smartphone has now been leaked online, showing the phone's penta-camera setup on the back. The sketch, leaked by an industry insider on Chinese Social media site Baidu shows the Nokia 10 with a rotating penta-lens camera setup on the back of the device.

The sketch suggests that the Nokia 10 will feature a large circular module which looks somewhat similar to the one found on the 41-megapixel Nokia Lumia 1020. The setup employs a multiple-lens camera solution comprising of different lenses with different focal lengths that are mounted on a rotating lens base.

Based on the sketch, the main camera unit appears to have a dual-camera lens, while the other lenses could be hidden inside the module. The multi-lens setup has been described to sit between the main camera sensor and a normal fixed lens.

The source claims that lenses will rotate around and reposition themselves on top of the main camera in the middle of the module. This mechanism would allow the lenses to change their focal lengths in combination with the main camera to offer a much larger zooming range.

Zeiss, the German lens maker with whom Nokia has developed this technology, has already patented a miniature zoom camera that employs a similar technique. It comprises of several lenses arranged in a circular pattern that are also able to rotate.

As mentioned before, the main camera setup has a primary lens and a secondary lens, but it is not clear whether the secondary lens is a telephoto lens or is there to offer wider field-of-view.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 10 is not the first device that offers the multi-lens solution. There are several devices already in the market like the Light L16 camera that offers a 16 lens setup. But the Nokia 10 will be the first smartphone to come with the technology.

Huawei is also prepping up to launch its next P-series flagship with a triple-camera solution.

That said, nothing much is known about the Nokia 10, not even the camera megapixels. However, reports suggest that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, and it is likely to sport an 18:9 display, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

It's not clear whether HMD Global will launch the Nokia 10, but it could possibly be launched towards the end of 2018. The Nokia 10 could make its global debut at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin sometime in late August or early September.

Source: Nokia Power User