With only a few days left for this year to come to an end, major plans for next year are already surfacing online. While news around major flagships is making everyone drool over upcoming premium phones, Nokia just stole some attention with its ultra-affordable smartphone due for next year.

According to a tweet by a Russian tipster Eldar Murtazin, Nokia is prepping for a special launch of a budget smartphone that'll be powered by Google's Android Oreo (Go Edition) programme, which is designed to deliver an enhanced user experience on low-end devices. Nokia 1, as it is being called, is expected to arrive in March 2018.

But that's not the only piece of information Murtazin revealed. Nokia 1 is said to have an IPS display with HD resolution. Under the hood, it's going to feature 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Courtesy to Android Oreo Go, Nokia 1 will have lightweight apps like Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go.

Nokia 1 - Android Go, 5990. HD, IPS, 1/8gb - пристойный корпус. Март. Пока сырой. У Хуавея такой же и цена 4990 или 5490, еще не решено — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) December 26, 2017

The blogger leaked the price of the Nokia 1 to be RUB 5,990, which roughly translates to Rs 6,670. If the pricing of the phone is going to be around Rs 7,000, customers will find it confusing between Nokia 1 and Nokia 2, which retails for Rs 6,999 in India.

Nokia 2 is a strong contender in the ultra-affordable smartphone race in India. The cheapest Nokia phone sports a 5-inch HD LPTS display, Snapdragon 212 processor, 1GB RAM and a 4,100mAh battery. The cameras include an 8MP rear-facing snapper and a 5MP front shooter. It's likely the upcoming Nokia 1 will sport features same as the Nokia 2 if it is going to be priced around the same range.

Android Go is going to be a huge advantage on Nokia 1 and a strong selling point. According to Google, the Go apps take up 50 percent less space and launch 15 percent faster. Google has also confirmed that Android Go will be updated to future Android versions such as Android P (Go) and Android Q (Go) and so on.

