The images of Nokia 1, HMD Global Oy's much anticipated Android Go phone, for the first time, have leaked giving a glimpse of the upcoming phone.

A Chinese tipster on social media site Teiba Baidu has shared a back-panel of the Nokia-branded mobile, which has a close resemblance to the Nokia 2, but the camera module has convinced many to believe it to be the Nokia 1.

It features curvaceous rectangular structure with rounded corners on the edges and also houses vertically aligned elongated capsule with a protruded camera and LED flash on top. We also find the Nokia brand engraving right at the centre of the phone's case.

[Nokia 2's primary camera, too, comes in capsule-like module, but there is no protrusion and also LED flash is below it, whereas the Nokia 1's camera module has opposite positions]

By the looks, the device seems to have polycarbonate-based shell (black) with matte finish.

As of now, we could glean only this much information from the two leaked pictures. Since the Nokia 1 is expected to debut in March, we expect more details of the design language of the device in the coming days.

What we know about Nokia 1

Since the first information of Nokia 1 surfaced online in the second-half of 2017, we have learned that it is an Android Go phone series, meaning it will be an entry-level with bare minimum hardware such as 1GB RAM ( or less), 8GB internal storage 8MP/5MP front and back cameras and probably come with around 2,000mAh battery.

But, the surprise package of the Nokia 1 is that it will come with Google's latest Android Oreo Go edition OS.

For those unaware, Google has optimised the Android Go OS specifically for budgets with bare minimum hardware having 1GB RAM (or less) and it is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance. The company has also improvised the preinstalled Google apps (for example: Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go, among others) to take up 50 percent less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

It has also enhanced the firmware for speed and reliability on entry-level devices, making apps on handsets running Android Oreo Go faster by 15 percent.

