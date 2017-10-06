The Norwegian Nobel Committee, warning of a rising risk of nuclear war, awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize on 6 October to a little-known international campaign group advocating for a ban on nuclear weapons. The head of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons), based in Geneva, said the Nobel committee had phoned to announce the news a few minutes before it was announced.
Nobel Peace Prize winners thought honor was a prank
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, warning of a rising risk of nuclear war, awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize on 6 October to a little-known international campaign group advocating for a ban on nuclear weapons. The head of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons), based in Geneva, said the Nobel committee had phoned to announce the news a few minutes before it was announced.
- October 6, 2017 19:30 IST
-