Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in December last year in a hush hush ceremony in Italy. But recent pictures of Virat show the hunk is not wearing his wedding ring – but why?

Before you think too much, let us tell you the truth. Virat wears it around the neck when he is practising for a match.

A few pictures doing the rounds on social media showed Virat posing with his fans. In those pics, his wedding ring was seen tied into a thread which he wore around the neck.

This shows how much he values his bond with Anushka that he wants to keep it with him always. Isn't it adorable?

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:08am PST

The duo won hearts with their beautiful wedding pictures. The entire December month went by with Virushka's wedding and honeymoon pictures. The grand reception in Delhi and Mumbai was also amazing.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are in Cape Town. Several photos of the two have been shared on social media recently.

Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! ?❤ pic.twitter.com/1HHbK3Nt6z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 3, 2018

The couple was seen having a good time for New Year's Eve in South Africa. They were seen enjoying their marital bliss in Cape Town, the two couldn't stop themselves from picking up stuff at discounted prices during an ongoing New Year sale in the city.

Akshay Kumar who is currently in Cape Town with his family met with the newlywed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for lunch. Well, looks like Anushka's Patiala House co-star made it up for missing her Mumbai reception.