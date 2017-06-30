Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is set to win hearts with his upcoming movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, on August 11. The recent buzz is that the actor will not be promoting his movie and in fact, he won't be in the country when it will hit the screens.

According to DNA, Akshay has already left the country and apparently, has no time to promote the much-awaited flick of this year. Before you worry why he did this, let us tell you that Akshay is a busy man with a lot of movies in his kitty.

The actor went to France with family and now, will head to London to start the shooting of his film, Gold. DNA reported that the family, in the meantime, will stay with him, while he goes to work every day, and they will all return to Mumbai together after July.

Interestingly, earlier, the actor used to deliberately leave the country at the time of his film's release as he felt his films worked better when he was travelling.

On the other hand, the makers of Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha recently released a song, Hans Mat Pagli, which shows the chemistry between the Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay has been winning hearts with his choice of movies that are related to social issues and Toilet Ek Prem Katha is one of them.

The National Award winning actor has built a lot of curiosity among his fans with the promos, trailers and posters of the movie. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial revolves around a unique love story of Akshay, Bhumi and the toilet.

Akshay aka Keshav and Bhumi aka Jaya fall in love and get married. The new bride realises that her husband's house, in fact, the entire village doesn't have a toilet and as a result, she leaves him. Keshav fights to build toilets in his village and bring back his newly-wed wife.

Watch the new song from Toilet Ek Prem Katha: