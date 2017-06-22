Indian Army have rejected a 'Made in India' assault rifle for the second time in a row, citing poor quality and ineffective firepower. The home-made 7.62 x51 mm assault rifles were meant to replace AK-47s and INSAS rifles, which are the basic weapons used by soldiers.

The rifle built by Ordnance Factories Board (OFB), functioning under the Department of Defence Production of Ministry of Defence, failed in firing tests last week.

According to sources, there were "excessive number of faults" in the guns and "complete redesigning of the magazine" was needed as well to make loading the rifle easier. They also added that "excessive flash and sound signature" were observed in the rifles during trial.

The trial firing also experienced "excessive number of faults and stoppages to the extent of more than twenty times the maximum permissible standards."

Last year, Indian Army had also rejected another indigenously built assault rifle called the 5.56 mm Excalibur guns as it did not meet the required standards for firepower.

Key stakeholders from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Defence Ministry will now meet on Friday to highlight the precise specifications of assault rifles that the forces need. A success in the field of manufacturing an indigenous rifle would definitely boost the Narendra Modi government's 'Made in India' initiative.