Samsung's mystery phone Galaxy X, will make its debut only in the first half of 2018, not this year, as previously rumoured.

It has come to light that Samsung is yet to finalise the Galaxy X's hardware components and its supply partner Kolan Industries, needs time for mass production of Polyimide film, a core part of the flexible screen, which is said to be highly heat-resistant and capable of remaining stable at varying operating temperatures.

It is believed that the final Galaxy X prototype will be ready at the end of this year and then, Kolon Industries, will get the final nod in the first quarter of 2018, to commence mass production of the Galaxy X's special display, reported The Korea Herald citing a company insider.

As per estimation, for commercial purposes, a company will take a minimum of three months to meet the demand during the early days of the launch. So going by this calculation, Galaxy X will be launched around second quarter (April-June) of 2018.

No Samsung Galaxy X vs Apple iPhone 8 smartphone war this year?

Sadly, this means the Galaxy X, which was rumoured to debut around September 2017, will not be clashing against Apple's 10th anniversary mobile (aka iPhone 8) series.

Having said that, Samsung will not sit idle, and is planning to announce a new marquee phone in the third quarter of 2017, to take on the arch-rival.

Despite the infamous exit of Galaxy Note7, the South Korean company will be announcing its successor, dubbed as the Galaxy Note8, as Samsung, being a market leader, cannot afford to get bogged down over product failures. It is a part and parcel of smartphone industry and in its bid to maintain the lead, will be announcing its flagship phablet, and hopefully, it won't explode.

Former mobile pioneer, Nokia is poised to make strong come back this year and rumour has it Nokia will be launching a slew of Android-powered smartphones and among them, two will have top-of-the-line hardware. We believe the year 2017, despite the Galaxy X's absence, smartphone enthusiasts will witness an intense battle among technology giants.

