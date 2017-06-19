Biking enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the most affordable BMW Motorrad bike, the G 310 R, have a bad news. The motorcycle which is being manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur will not enter domestic market anytime soon.
For a tweet asking launch date of G 310 R, BMW Motorrad India's official Twitter page replied "There are no plans as of now." For further queries on the G 310 R, BMW Motorrad India tweeted, "stay tuned for updates on the same." Though the company has not said abandonment of G 310 R's India launch, it is clear that the domestic launch is currently not on the cards.
The German motorcycle maker had earlier confirmed the launch of G 310 R during the spring season (March to April) in India in its international social media handles. It was also reported that the adventure sibling of G 310 R, the G 310 GS, will be launched in India in the second half of 2017. In wake of the new update from the India subsidiary, the launch of G 310 GS is also expected to get delayed.
Hi Sathya, there are no plans as of now. Kindly visit our website to check out our existing range. Click here: https://t.co/StrSRfs146— BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) June 8, 2017
Tipped to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, the G 310 R is the most anticipated BMW bike model powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has also been snapped while testing in India many times earlier this year.
BMW Motorrad India will focus on its bigger bikes in India for now. The two-wheeler arm of BMW had kick-started India sales from April 10, 2017. The brand has opened dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune. The high-end motorcycle range includes: BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR– which will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).