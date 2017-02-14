The CW will not be airing a new episode of The Flash this Tuesday. Season 3 episode 13 will air on February 21, and it will see Julian being introduced to Earth-2.

Also read: The Bachelor Season 21: Corinne offers sex to Nick Viall and he turns her down

The trailer for the episode shows Barry trying to convince Julian to join him on a mission to Earth-2. "A friend is lost on a parallel Earth and we're gonna go get him back," Barry tells Julian, who is clearly shocked, but curious about Earth-2.

Season 3 episode 12 ended with Jesse arriving on Earth-1 and informing the team that her father has been abducted by Grodd. The episode will be action-heavy and it will feature a massive battle between Grodd and some of his gorilla friends.

The Flash executive producer Aaron Helbing hinted about the action in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying the two-part episode will feature some pretty impressive visuals. "There are some sequences in the two episodes that are unbelievable. They're epic and unbelievable in scale and scope. I've never seen anything like it on television," Helbing said.

The second part, which is titled Attack on Central City, will be aired on February 27, and it will see Grodd and his army coming to Earth-1. The episode will also see Gypsy returning to join the fight.

The Flash Season 3 airs Tuesdays on the CW. The synopsis for Attack on Gorilla City reads: "Barry and his team travel to Earth-2 to rescue Harry from Gorilla City, but are captured and brought to Grodd, who tells them he needs their help to stop Solovar, the leader of Gorilla City, from invading Earth-1. Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, Jesse and Kid Flash hit the streets to stop a metahuman who can control gravity."