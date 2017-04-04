The CW will not air a new episode of The Flash this Tuesday, April 4. The show is currently on a hiatus and will return with a new episode titled The Once and Future Flash on April 25.

A preview for the episode shows The Flash heading to the future to find out who Savitar is so as to stop him before the villain wreaks more havoc. Wally West is in a wheelchair and we also meet Caitlin Snow's Killer Frost.

There is a lot of speculation on who Savitar is, with some saying it's future Flash, while others believing it could be HR. Eddie Thawne is also a likely possibility. The truth might be unveiled before the show finale is aired in May.

The Flash executive producer Andrew Kreisberg recently opened up to EW about the final episode and said a few recurring villains will put in an appearance in the finale.

"We have a couple of recurring villains, one major recurring character," said Kreisberg. "It's funny. Every year, around this time of year, I feel like there's this speculation, no matter what show it is, that we don't know what we're doing — maybe we don't — but there is a plan. There's always a plan on every one of these shows. We set stuff up throughout the years that's going to be paid off. Whether you enjoy it or not is something different. But we're really excited about where we're at, how these revelations are going to come [out] and how everything gets wrapped up by the end of the year."

The Flash airs Tuesdays on The CW and Wednesday on Colors Infinity.