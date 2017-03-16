CBS will not air a new episode of The Big Bang Theory this Thursday, March 16. The show is on a hiatus and Season 10 episode 19 will be aired only on March 30.

The next episode is titled The Collaboration Fluctuation and it will see how Raj's new living situation affects Penny and Leonard. The previous episode saw Raj moving in with Leonard and Penny after his parents refused to support him financially, making it difficult for him to pay the rent.

Both Howard and Leonard offered to take in Raj, and after considering the pros and cons, Raj decided to move in with Leonard and Penny and take up Sheldon's old room.

The upcoming episode will see Penny and Raj bonding, which will make Leonard feel left out, causing a strain between the couple.

The synopsis for The Collaboration Fluctuation reads: "Sheldon and Amy begin to collaborate on a scientific project. Meanwhile, Raj and Penny spend time together doing some of the things Penny loves, which makes Leonard jealous."

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.

In other news, Kaley Cuoco, the actress who plays Penny, recently uploaded a few pictures from the filming location of The Big Bang Theory that show her having fun with boyfriend Karl Cook who came to visit her on set.

Here are the photos:

Can you tell I ❤️when this guy comes to visit me at work?! @mrtankcook A post shared by @normancook on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT