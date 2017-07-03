There will not be a new episode of The Bachelorette due to the Fourth of July long weekend. Season 13 episode 7 of the dating reality show featuring Rachel Lindsay as the star will air next Monday, July 10.

Season 13 will come to an end with just three more episodes, and there are just six bachelors remaining in the contest. But we already have an idea who is going to win Season 13, thanks to The Bachelor/The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve.

Filming of The Bachelorette Season 13 wrapped up on May 11 in Spain, and according to Steve, Rachel picked Bryan Abasolo, a 37-year-old chiropractor from Miami, FL, as the winner. They even get engaged at the final rose ceremony. Abasolo was pitted against Peter Kraus, a 31-year-old business owner from Madison, WI.

"I'm sure all the Rachel/Peter fans are about to go into cardiac arrest, but I'm here to tell you -- the spoiler I posted on May 17th was wrong. Rachel is engaged to Bryan Abasolo," Steve wrote in a blog post.

"And there's no point to tell you I'm 100% solid, 1000% solid, or a million % solid on this, because I basically said that about Peter. That was wrong... The bottom line is my source was initially wrong when they told me it was Peter, they corrected themselves, and are sure she's with Bryan now. And so am I. If they're wrong, I'm wrong."

Eric Bigger, a 29-year-old personal trainer from Los Angeles, CA, came in third and Dean Unglert, a 26-year-old startup recruiter from Venice, CA, landed in the fourth spot.

The synopsis for Season 13 episode 7 reads:

Rachel and the six remaining bachelors visit Geneva, Switzerland, where roses are handed out on three individual dates and one group date. Rachel takes Bryan shopping and Peter on a helicopter flight over the Swiss Alps. Adam, Eric and Matt go on a boat ride to a stunning castle where they try to win Rachel's favor.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.