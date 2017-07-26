After many discussions and protests over the last few weeks, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation officials seem to have relented and have said that the Hindi signboards on all stations will be removed. This decision comes after the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) on Tuesday, July 25, said that all the Hindi boards must be removed with immediate effect.

The KDA and BMRCL met on Tuesday to discuss the issue and it was finally decided that the Hindi signboards at the stations had to go. "We have verbally assured the KDA that Hindi signs will be removed from Metro Stations in Bengaluru," a senior official at BMRCL told the News Minute, but did not specify a timeline for the same.

The state of Karnataka has witnessed massive protests over the last few weeks over the usage of Hindi signboards at Metro stations. While it might have started on a small note when the green line was inaugurated, the 'Namma Metro Hindi Beda' campaign gathered steam with huge support from the residents of Karnataka as well as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The protests also saw the participation of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which was seen blackening the Hindi signboards at various stations. Images showing people covering up the signboards with duct tape were also doing the rounds online, but BMRCL had said that they weren't responsible for it.

While the Centre had earlier, in a letter, suggested that the BMRCL use the "three language policy," KDA Chairman SG Siddaramaiah said that the state does not have to abide by it.

"The BMRCL has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Metro and their efforts must be recognised. However, I have warned BMRCL that it would invite breach of privilege proceedings if the Hindi signs are not removed. BMRCL does not have to abide by the Centre's rules," he said.

"BMRCL is not a central government agency and it does not have to abide by the Centre's directions. Also, BMRCL must respond to RTI queries in Kannada," Siddaramaiah added.

Though he said that BMRCL had verbally agreed to remove the Hindi signboard, he had not received anything in writing "However, I expect BMRCL to keep its end of the agreement," he added.