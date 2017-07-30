Enough of confrontation. It is time to calm down and try to find out a diplomatic solution for the ongoing row with China over Doka La in the Sikkim sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his government, according to a report published in Bengali daily Anandabazaar Patrika on Sunday.

The prime minister has asked colleagues, home ministry and also the army chief to tone down the rhetoric on China. Meanwhile, the external affairs ministry is trying to ensure that talks with Beijing continue so that the crisis can be resolved gradually. The Modi government has deployed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to find a solution formula with Beijing.

Top ministers in the Modi government like Arun Jaitley and army chief like Bipin Rawat have used strong rhetoric against Beijing over the Doka La standoff, inviting harsh reaction from the Chinese as well. New Delhi is trying to soften its stand now ahead of the PM's China tour for the BRICS summit in September. It has been reported by the daily that the Chinese have also toned down their voice and Modi doesn't want things to worsen again.

The two nuclear-powered neighbours have refused to budge after mobilising troops at the tri-junction in Doka La sector, also involving Bhutan. Though technically it is a matter of dispute between China and Bhutan, India entered the scene backing Bhutan to object to Beijing's plan to build a road into the Doka La plateau. The media of both the countries have attacked each other in fierce terms since they locked horns, casting a shadow on Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit held in Hamburg in Germany earlier this month.