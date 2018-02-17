Reports of Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon starring in Ek Villain 2 was doing the rounds on Friday, but director Mohit Suri has revealed the truth. He has confirmed that he is not making the sequel, and is working on another project with Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Yes, I am working with Aditya. It will be a thriller. My earlier films like Murder 2 (2011) and Kalyug (2005) were also in the same genre," Mohit told Mid-Day.

When asked about Ek Villain 2, he said: "I've heard that I am making Ek Villain 2 and that I already have a bound script which has been given to Aditya. But nothing like that is happening. Ek Villain is a Balaji Telefilms property and they haven't approached me yet."

While we will be eagerly waiting for Mohit's next with Aditya, the doubt still remains whether the sequel of Ek Villain will be made with Sidharth and Kriti or not.

As Mohit clarified that it is a Balaji Telefilms property, this means the earlier report by Filmfare might be true. It stated that Sid and Kriti being part of the flick, but no official announcements have been made yet.

Is all not well between the director and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures?

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kriti are busy with their respective projects. Sid's movie, Aiyaary, released this Friday and has garnered a mixed response from all quarters.

The hunk plays a loyal and obedient Indian Army officer, Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. To know whether to watch Aiyaary or not, click HERE to read International Business Times, India review.

On the other hand, Kriti is currently busy shooting for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Arjun Patiala opposite the Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her holding a clap in her hands to mark the first day of the film's shoot in Chandigarh.