The YSR Congress Party, opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has moved the no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi-led NDA government for not granting the Special Category Status. Later, TDP also moved a no-trust motion against the government.

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Hyderabad-based AIMIM have extended their support to the no-confidence motion.

The Congress-led UPA government passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014 in Parliament that bifurcated the state into two, carving out Telangana.

Later, the BJP promised to give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh during the general elections campaign in 2014. However, the government did not fulfill the promise after coming to power and forming the government in alliance with Telugu Desam Party.

As the general and state elections are just a year away in the Telugu state, the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, has prioritized the Special Category Status issue as the single most important thing for poll agenda.

The YSRCP moved the no-confidence motion against the central government on March 15. The party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared the notice served to the government on Twitter and wrote, "YSR Congress Party moves the No Confidence Motion against the Central Government. For the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh, we will continue our fight for the Special Category Status."

YSR Congress Party moves the No Confidence Motion against the Central Government. For the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh, we will continue our fight for the Special Category Status. pic.twitter.com/EypdpDCRsI — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 15, 2018

Reddy went on to take a dig at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his failure. He tweeted, "After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people's support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including @ncbn's TDP wakes up! (sic)"

"Even if guided by political compulsion, TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP's lead of moving no confidence motion against the Central Govt for not granting SCS to AP. Win for democracy & people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP(2/2) (sic)"

YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary-General to move the motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers'. Later, he met the leaders of different political parties including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and CPIM's Sitaram Yechury and gave them Jaganmohan Reddy's letter as he sought their support in Lok Sabha.

Sitaram Yechury took to his Twitter handle to extend his support to YSRCP and wrote, "CPI(M) supports the no-confidence motion being brought against the BJP government. Its betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."

CPI(M) held a protest march in Anantapur, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. The party tweeted, "Protest in Anantapur demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, special assistance for Rayalaseema and asking Modi govt to fulfill its promises. Comrade P Madhu, @apcpim State Secretary, addressed the gathering. The protesters were later detained by the police."

Protest in Anantapur demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, special assistance for Rayalaseema and asking Modi govt to fulfill its promises. Comrade P Madhu, @apcpim State Secretary, addressed the gathering. The protesters were later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/vClALHLApe — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 15, 2018

MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the AIMIM also tweeted, "MIM party will support the No Confidence motion in Lok Sabha today not only for failure on part of Modi Govt to implement the State Reorganisation Act but failure to fulfill their promise to provide employment to youth and for injustice to Muslim Women and Minorities."

Owaisi also tweeted the notice signed by him and wrote, "I have signed on the notice for No Confidence motion against Modi led Government."

I have signed on the notice for No Confidence motion against Modi led Government pic.twitter.com/05pDiUfK0I — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2018

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also extended her support to YSRCP. Meanwhile, she welcomed TDP's decision to quit the NDA alliance. She tweeted, "I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability."

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha for the day without taking up the no-confidence motion, as opposition protests continued. She said, "No-confidence motion received, but cannot bring it to the House if it is not in order."