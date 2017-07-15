The Angamaly judicial first class magistrate on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the South Indian actress' kidnap and assault case.

The actor will be sent back to the Aluva sub-jail under judicial custody till July 25. The prosecution had asserted not to give bail to the actor in the wake of various reports surfacing online supporting the actor. It is alleged to be PR stunts by the actor's team in an attempt to change the attitude of people towards the Janapriyanayakan as his image has been tarnished since the shocking arrest on July 10.

As per the court order on Friday, the actor was in police custody till 5 pm on Saturday, July 15, after it was extended by a day the previous day.

Raid at Dileep's house

Reports suggest that investigators had conducted a raid at Dileep's residence on Saturday to get the visuals of the abducted actress which were captured by main accused Pulsar Suni and his gang when she was assaulted in a moving car near Athani in Angamaly on February 17.

Earlier, police had also raided Dileep's wife and actress Kavya's Madhavan's online boutique Laksyah based on the letter apparently written by Suni addressing the leading Malayalam actor.

Kerala Police had arrested Dileep after collecting 'irrefutable proof.' He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody at the Aluva sub-jail. He was again presented before the magistrate court in Angamaly over his bail plea and was sent to police custody for two days till 11 am on July 14, which was extended by a day on Friday.