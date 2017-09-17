Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari With Rana has emerged as the most popular Telugu TV show and helped Gemini TV push down Star Maa to the second rank in the 36th week of 2017.

No 1 Yaari With Rana, which marks debut of Rana Daggubati on the small screen, has recorded 92.64 lakh impressions in the 36th week, according to Barc India.

The celebritity chat show has beaten other hit TV shows Swati Chinukulu (71.69 lakh), Mudda Mandaram (67.65 lakh), Kumkuma Puvvu (66.27 lakh) and Manasu Mamata (62.59 lakh). It has topped the list of top 5 Telugu programmes.

No 1 Yaari With Rana, which is telescast on Gemini TV on every Sunday, had earlier made it to the list of top 5 Telugu programmes a couple of times. It landed in the second rank in the 29th week and third rank in the 34th week of 2017. It has finally made it to the top of this list in the 36th week.

Gemini TV was the second-most viewed Telugu TV channel before this, but the superb response of No 1 Yaari With Rana has pushed it up to the top slot. The channel has received alsmost 50.3 crore impressions in the 36th week, and topped the list of top 5 Telugu TV channel, according to Barc India report.

Star Maa led the chart of top 5 Telugu channels for seven weeks ever since Bigg Boss Telugu went on air in the 28th week. But the channel registered 46.33 crore impressions in the 36th week and fell to the second place. Its popular show Kumkuma Puvvu, which enjoyed over 80 lakh impressions in the previous weeks, has seen steep decline in its number with its impressions count reaching 66.27 lakh last week.

ETV Telugu , Zee Telugu and Star Maa Movies have got 42.65 crore, 42.51 crore and 18.94 crore impressions and graced the third, fourth and fifth ranks, respectively, according to a Barc India report.