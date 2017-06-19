Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Akhil Akkineni and Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya will appear on Baahubali star Rana Daggubati's debut TV show No 1 Yaari With Rana, which is set to go on air from June 25.

Rana Daggubati has made it big on big screen and now, it's time for him to dazzle the small screen. He is turning a host on the upcoming TV show No 1 Yaari With Rana, which marks his debut on small screen. The show will be aired on Viu and Gemini TV. He took to Twitter on June 14 and said: "More announcements today in an completely new space... still telling stories of course."(sic)

Later, Rana Daggubati‏ released the teaser of No 1 Yaari With Rana. He wrote: "TV a space Ive always been fascinated with, for the first time, direct to your home as TV Host 'No1 Yaari with Rana' teaser at 5pm #No1Yaari. To celebrate the greatest friendships with your favourite stars, coming to your homes, #No1Yaari with Rana @GeminiTV @McDowellsNo1 #VIU"

Rana Daggubati‏'s announcement was a big surprise for the TV audience, who congratulated the actor and wished him success in his new venture. The Baahubali star was elated over the overwhelming response. He tweeted: "Thank you for all the love on #No1YaariWithRana truly overwhelming hope to do my best and keep you guys entertained!!"

On No 1 Yaari With Rana, Rana Daggubati will host celebrities and one of their friends who they share a close bond with. The first episode will feature Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth. The actor-turned-host has also shot another episode with Akhil Akkineni and his close friend SS Karthikeya, who worked as a production designer for blockbuster film Baahubali 2.

On June 16, Rana Daggubati tweeted: "My cousin and my uncle @chay_akkineni, @iSumanth are gracing my show today. Tweet your questions with #No1Yaari & I will get you answers!!" The actor further wrote on June 17: "And now @AkhilAkkineni8 & @ssk1122 on the hot seat. Tweet your questions for them NOW with #No1Yaari and I'll get you the answers!!"

Rana Daggubati is good friends with young Telugu actors including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nithin. Given Rana's equation with his colleagues, No 1 Yaari With Rana is going to be a cracker of a show and viewers are in for a lot of interesting back stories.