Nivin Pauly is one of those actors who never fails to impress the audience, and his acting prowess gets improved with every new project. The actor who has a handful of projects lined up for the year will be next seen in the Malayalam movie - Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

Why we think it will be yet another blockbuster in Nivin's acting career

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is expected to be a feel good family comedy entertainer helmed by Althaf Salim who had also acted in the blockbuster romance drama Premam. Ever since the project was announced, it became one of the most anticipated movies of the young star, thanks to its interesting title, which has raised the curiosity among the audience without revealing what to expect from its storyline.

Now Nivin has confirmed that the movie will be an Onam release in September. Reports claim the movie will be releasing on September 1 in Kerala. "Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will hit theatres during Onam and the movie be distributed by E4 Entertainment in association with Studio 11 Release :)," Nivin posted on his Facebook page.

Nivin Pauly's movie

If we look at Nivin's films, a majority of them have performed exceptionally well at the box office. Also, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is the second production venture of the youth icon after the blockbuster realistic entertainer Action Hero Biju which is one of the biggest grossers in Malayalam. Therefore, the successful history is likely to repeat with the Althaf directorial as well.

Ahaana Krishna and Aishwarya Lekshmi

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is the second movie of Njan Steve Lopez actor Ahaana, while it marks the acting debut of Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is said to be cast opposite Nivin in it.

Distributed by E4 Entertainment

After the super hit movies Ezra and Godha, E4 Entertainment with Studio 11 Release will be distributing the Nivin-starrer.

Premam boys are back

The movie marks the comeback of yesteryear actress Shanthi Krishna, and also stars Premam-fame Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, Krishna Shankar in main roles, apart from Srinda Arhaan, Lal and Dileesh Pothan in significant characters.