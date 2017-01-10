On August 1, Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly shared a photo of him with Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with the caption: "Honour to meet the man himself finally !! & Ardently waiting for him to join our team soon ;) Excited !!!" Though he didn't spill much details on his association with Anurag then, the actor has now announced his next project, and it is certainly a big one.

Nivin, who was last seen in a cameo role in Ganesh Raj's campus entertainer Aanandam, also shared his excitement about joining the new team while posting the first-look poster on his Facebook page. "New Team, New Learning, New Experience !! All excited to associate with this vibrant team. Looking forward..!! :)" the actor posted.

The upcoming movie has been titled Moothon, and is the directorial venture of actress-turned-director Geetu Mohandas. The movie marks the first time association of the duo, and the first-look poster reveals that Nivin will have to undergo a complete makeover for his character in the movie as he looks unrecognisable.

Though nothing much about his character is revealed, he is expected to move out of his comfort zone as a chocolate hero that we have seen in Premam and Thattathin Marayathu among others. Interestingly, the poster features him with a scarred eyebrow and nose ring, and all these factors have raised the expectations of the audience from the movie, which is being written and directed by Geetu.

Moothon is being co-produced by Alan Mc'Alex, Aanand L Rai and Ajay G Rai under the banner of Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions. Geetu, who has made a mark as a filmmaker with the movie Liar's Dice, which was India's entry for the Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2015, has also announced the project via her social media page.

Hello Friends, I'm not good with big announcements since we have always done things quietly. So this is a first. Very modestly I want to introduce our exceptional crew members....Rajeev Ravi (He doesn't have a choice:)Ajithkumar Balagopalan Kunal Sharma Wasiq Khan Sneha Khanwalkar Govind Menon Riyas Komu Sunil Rodrigues. With another new member in our family... with whom my collaboration to write the dialogues was simply inspiring... Anurag Kashyap. Eros International and Aanand L Rai ( Colour yellow productions) presents a Jar pictures production. Thank you Aanand ji, Alan McAlex Ajay Rai Nivin Pauly It's time for some MAGIC!!!

Moothon is also expected to star Farhaan Faasil in pivotal role, while Geetu's husband and filmmaker-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, Ajithkumar Balagopalan, Kunal Sharma, Wasiq Khan, Sneha Khanwalkar, Govind Menon, Riyas Komu and Sunil Rodrigues are also a part of the project, which will hit screens in 2018.