Putting rumour mills to rest, young star Nivin Pauly's upcoming Tamil movie finally gets a title. The name of movie, helmed by debutant Gautham Ramachandran that was earlier speculated to have been named Santa Maria, has been revealed as Richie.

Nivin, who enjoys a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu after the popular movies Neram and Premam, will be seen playing in the title role opposite Shraddha Srinath. The title design and poster of the film is expected to be revealed in the coming week.

Richie is the Tamil remake of the Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe, starring Rakshit Shetty, Kishore and Tara. Like the original version, the upcoming film will also have two important characters, played by Nivin and Natarajan Subramanian. Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Elango Kumaravel, Naveen Kunjumon and GK Reddy also play significant roles in the film, which is set in the backdrop of a small fishing town.

When asked about the release date of Richie, director Gautham told International Business Times, India that though they haven't locked any date, it is expected to hit the screens in April or May.

Meanwhile, Nivin, who is basking in the success of the family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, has handful of projects in his kitty lined up for 2017. The actor, who made a cameo appearance in Ganesh Raj's campus entertainer Aanandam, has already announced his five Malayalam projects, including Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Sakhavu, Moothon, Hey Jude and Kayamkulam Kochunni. He also has a yet-to-be-titled Tamil movie, directed by Suryaa Balakumaran and bankrolled by Atlee Kumar under the banner of A for apple production, apart from the directorial venture of Prabhu Radhakrishnan that is produced by 24AM Studios.