The trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan's upcoming Malayalam movie, Aby, was released online on Friday, January 21, on the YouTube page of Manorama Music Songs. Young star Nivin Pauly initially launched the video via his Facebook page, and it has already raised the expectation levels of the audience from Aby.

Extremely happy and excited to launch this trailer of ABY - Malayalam movie here. #ABY in theaters from Feb 17 onwards. Fly to your dreams :) [sic]," Nivin posted on his social media page while sharing the trailer.

The one-minute 40-second trailer reveals that Vineeth's character Aby is autistic and dreams of flying a plane by himself. The video shows the hardwork that Vineeth has put to transform himself to Aby. The trailer, which looks promising, also features Aju Varghese, Sudheer Karamana, Dileesh Pothan and Suraj Venjrumoodu, who play significant roles in the Srikant Murali-directed film.

"So here is the official trailer of Aby.. Directed by Srikant Murali, Written by Santhosh Echikkaanam, Produced by Suvin Varkey.. Releasing on Feb 17.. we all hope u guys like the trailer as well as the film!! [sic]," Vineeth posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Ganesh Raj, Bijibal, Basil Joseph, Johnpaul George, Sachin Warrier and Salil Sankaran, have also appreciated the team of Aby for coming up with an interesting project. The movie will hit the screens on February 19.

Check out what celebs have to say about the trailer of Aby:

Ganesh Raj

This looks great. Vineeth etta, Aby the character looks so cute and lovable!! Already in love with him! Srikant etta, can't wait for this!! All the best to everyone involved! Let Aby fly high! :)

Basil Joseph

Aby :) From the producer of Kunjiramayanam, with very close ones in front and behind the screen :) This movie has come out really well,as far as I know , and so whatever this wonderful trailer promises you, will surely be delivered . All the best Srikanth ettan,Vineethettan,Aju ettan, Suvin chettan, Prasob ettan,Manoj ettan and rest of the crew . Btw Good work with the trailer Mr. Nayak :-D

Sachin Warrier

Official trailer of Aby. Srikant etta, this looks splendid! Vineeth etta, such a joyful vibe from your portrayal of the character. Can't wait for this :)

Salil Sankaran

Dare to be Inspired, Unveil your wings...Here is ABY... Story of a dreamer...All the best to Srikant Murali Suvin K Varkey Vineeth Sreenivasan - Official Aju Varghese Prasobh Krishna and the whole team.

Watch the trailer of Vineeth's movie Aby here: