Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, who has become a favourite of Tamil cinegoers as well, celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, October 11. The day was indeed special for the actor, with celebrities and fans wishing him throughout the day.

While wishing Nivin on Facebook, cinematographer-turned-hitmaker Rajeev Ravi announced the big news of joining hands with the young actor for an untitled film about popular freedom fighter N Narayana Pillai, popularly known as NN Pillai.

"Nivin,Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires! Looking forward to seeing you this year as N Narayana Pillai, the legendary humanist, freedom fighter, dramaturge and actor [sic]," Rajeev posted on social media.

Nivin was quick to respond, confirming his association with the master craftsman.

"Here comes a late but a good news to share with you all! I am extremely happy to be associated for an exciting project with the one & only master craftsman Rajeev Ravi! This is truly an honour! Indeed blessed. [sic]," Nivin wrote on social media while expressing his happiness.

Nivin has worked with Rajeev in his wife Geethu Mohandas' much awaited epic fantasy adventure film Moothon, for which the camera has been cranked by the National Film Award winning cinematographer.

The movie, which has been made in Malayalam and Hindi, is expected to hit the screens only in 2018.

Nivin's birthday celebrations

Nivin, who is currently busy with the shooting of Rosshan Andrrews' next, celebrated his birthday with the team. Babu Antony, who appears in a significant role in the movie, shared a special photo of the actor with Sunny Wayne and Rosshan from the shooting location of the film.

Nivin will be seen in the upcoming movie as Kerala legend Kayamkulam Kochunni, and the actor has been learning the martial art Kalaripayattu for the role. Amala Paul is the heroine of the flick, which has been scripted by hitmakers Bobby and Sanjay.

Meanwhile, setting an example for many others, the members of Nivin Pauly's fans' association celebrated the young actor's special day in a different way by conducting blood donation camps and giving food to the poor. Overwhelmed by the gestures, the actor thanked all his fans for making his day special.

"The last 24 hours have left me truly humbled. From giving food to the needy to the blood donation camps, the gestures have left me speechless. You all have made me what I am today and will inspire me always. Overwhelmed with the continuous calls n messages pouring in...Thank you for all the beautiful posters and videos you guys have made for me...I want to thank each and everyone of you for making this day special..I am really at a loss for words...Many Many Many Many thanks for showering so much love!!! Love, Nivin, [sic]" the Premam actor wrote on his social media page.

