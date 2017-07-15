Actor Nivin Pauly seems to be coming out of his comfort zone by becoming part of some serious subjects and has now announced yet another promising project in Malayalam. Interestingly, the movie marks the debut of Kerala State Film Award winning cinematographer Jomon T John, and is based on a real life incident that happened way back in 1979.

The upcoming movie, titled Kairali, is based on Kerala's first ship MV Kairali with 49 members on board that disappeared off the Indian coast in 1979. Sidhartha Siva, who recently helmed Nivin-starrer Sakhavu, will pen the script of the movie, while it is bankrolled by the young star under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures in association with Real Life Works. Nivin, who is excited to be part of Kairali, has revealed that the movie will go on floors by December 2017.

"So here comes the big news! Announcing my new project with my dearest Jomon T John who will make his directorial debut in this film titled Kairali. The movie is based on Kerala's first ship MV Kairali, which disappeared in 1979 just off the coast of India with a crew of 49 members. I am totally excited to part of this ever since I heard the story. The movie will be scripted by my dear friend Sidhartha Siva and it will be jointly produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Real Life Works. Kairali Movie Official will go on floors in December. #Kairali [sic]," Nivin posted on his social media page on Saturday, July 15.

Meanwhile, apart from Kairali, Nivin has handful of projects in his kitty lined up, including the much awaited Althaf Salim's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Gautham Ramachandran's Tamil project Richie, Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Love Action Drama, Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude, Rosshan Andrewss Kochunni and few other Tamil projects.