Nivetha Thomas has signed one more Telugu film. The actress has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa.

The Twitter handle of NTR Arts, the production house, formally announced the news on Twitter. "We are happy to announce that the very talented Nivetha Thomas @i_nivethathomas is officially on board #NTR27. Welcome to Team #JaiLavaKusa," it posted.

There were earlier rumours that the makers had approached Nivetha Thomas, but there was no official confirmation on whether she had given her nod or not. With this confirmation, the rumours have now turned out to be true.

Junior NTR will be seen in a triple role and Nivetha Thomas will romance one of his characters in the flick. Raashi Khanna is the other actress on board.

Coming to Junior NTR's character, he will also be seen in a negative role in the flick. "The look of the antagonist's role has already gone viral. NTR will wear prosthetic makeup for this character and he will speak with a stutter. It's going to be a very interesting character with a menacing side and audiences are in for a surprise," a source told Hindustan Times about the actor's role.

Jai Lava Kusa is written and directed by KS Ravindra of Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame. The film has Devi Sri Prasad's music, while CK Muraleedharan has handled cinematography.

The film is bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts.

Coming to Nivetha Thomas, who started her acting career in Malayalam film industry with Uthara way back in 2003, entered Tollywood in Nani-starrer Gentleman. Interestingly, she is now working with him again in Ninnu Kori, which will hit the screens in August.