Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has sent a clear message to automakers to move to alternative-fuel vehicles from the fossil-fuel variety, because the latter cause increased pollution.

Automakers will have to move to vehicles that run on electricity, biodiesel, ethanol and compressed natural gas "whether they like it or not", Gadkari said while speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) annual convention in New Delhi on Thursday.

"I am going to do it, whether you like it or not. I will bulldoze. Petrol diesel banaane walon kaa band-baajaa bajaanaa hai (We will take the makers of petrol/diesel engine vehicles to task)," Gadkari said, reports Times of India.

"The government has a crystal-clear policy to reduce imports (of crude) and curb pollution," he added.

Gadkari also made it clear that the government was serious on the fast pace of transition. "We are going to go after diesel vehicles heavily. So don't complain later and say you have unsold inventory if they are banned," Gadkari warned.

The words of the transport minister are in line with the Narendra Modi government's ambitious plan that sees India using only electric vehicles by 2030, as announced in April this year.

Following the announcement, the Central government took the first step by imposing the least tax on electric vehicles in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs — new tax regime that came into effect from July 1.

In addition, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) — a venture set up under Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects — last month invited tender for EVs that can be used for by government departments.

EESL has invited global bids for 10,000 electric sedans that will run up to 150 km on a single charge, and will be used by government departments in Delhi and the National Capital Region.