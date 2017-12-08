Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surendra Koli were sentenced to death by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday, December 8. The court order is over the ninth case of the 16 cases from 2006, which are infamously known as the Nithari killings.

The CBI court had earlier given a similar death verdict for Pandher and Koli while considering the eighth case in July. In the eighth case, the duo was accused of abducting, raping and brutally killing a 20-year-old who was identified as Pinki Sarkar.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Pandher and Koli in 2006 and they were booked for committing gruesome crimes under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 302, 376, 364, 201 and 120(B).