Sure, the Ambani family is the richest in Asia. They live in "the most outrageously expensive property" Antilia and have one of the most luxurious lifestyles. But do they own the most expensive things in the world?

An article about Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani using an iPhone 6 worth $48.5 million has been doing the rounds on social media. According to the article, Nita owns a Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 that has a stunning pink diamond.

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 with huge Pink Diamond on the back with platinum, 24-carat gold and rose gold model does exist and is the most expensive iPhone ever, but there is no truth in the news that Nita is the owner of one of the iPhone 6 model.

In August, Anuja Sharma, the General Manager of Reliance Jio, had said that the family uses Blackberry phones, but reports have refused to die down. Reports have surfaced again and sources from Reliance have rubbished all the rumours, yet again.

"We don't know for certain what phone she uses but she definitely doesn't use an iPhone 6," a source from Reliance told India Today Tech.

Nita, who lived in a traditional joint family, is known for her simple lifestyle and same values she has passed on to her three children – Anant, Akash and Isha.

In an interview in 2011, she revealed that her children have been "brought up to respect people, values and money."

"When my kids were still young, I'd give them Rs 5 each every Friday to spend in the school canteen. One day, my youngest, Anant, came running into my bedroom and demanded he be given Rs 10 instead. When I questioned him, he said his pals in school laughed whenever they saw him take out a five-rupee coin saying, 'Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!' Mukesh and I couldn't help but crack up," she told iDiva in 2011.