Japanese carmaker Nissan's Terrano SUV in India is reportedly gearing up for a facelift, which will see the light of the day in March this year. The Terrano, which entered India nearly three years back, has not received any major updates since then.

The Terrano facelift will see changes both inside and outside, according to ET Auto. While the changes in the exterior would include revised front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts along with new headlights and front grille, the cabin changes are likely to be limited to a mild touch-up. Technically, the Terrano will remain unchanged in its new avatar and will come powered by the same 1.6 litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines, which are offered in two states of tune (84bhp and 108bhp), coupled with five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit. Nissan rolled out the Terrano AMT in India in October last year and the variant is also likely to be offered in the new model.

Nissan, which ended the year 2016 with the launch of its iconic supercar GT-R in India, will begin its New Year innings with the updated model of the Terrano. In 2017, the company is also expected to launch its X-Trail hybrid SUV, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 in February. Nissan X-Trail hybrid is rumoured to be launched in India April. Expected to be brought to India as completely built units (CBU), Nissan X-trail Hybrid would cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.