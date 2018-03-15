Japanese carmaker Nissan released the first set of images of its upcoming SUV the Terra in February. Specially designed for the Asian market, the SUV will go on sale in China first.

Zhengzhou Nissan, the Chinese subsidiary of the carmaker has announced that it will launch the Terra on April 12. The SUV is based on the platform that underpins Nissan's Navara pick-up and also the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

Nissan Terra comes with an unmistakable three-row design starting with the boxy silhouette. The chrome-bathed V-shaped grille is in line with the other Nissan SUV models that include the Kicks. The wraparound headlights get integrated LED strip daytime running lamps. The rear of the Terra has a van-like design with larger horizontal tail-lamps connected by a thick chrome line.

The interior of the Terra gets wood trim on the central console. The all-black interior looks clean but lacks the premium touch. The dual-tone finish would have given it a more pleasing interior. The SUV will boast features like dual-zone automatic climate control system, touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button and cruise control. The three-row layout seems to be adequate to accommodate seven adults.

The Terra will be powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine that develops 184hp mated to a six-speed transmission in China. There will be a seven-speed automatic also on offer with 4WD system.

Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan's frame and LCV business said previously, "The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow." This indicates there is a high possibility of Terra coming to India. In that case, it will go up against an array of SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MU-X and Ford Endeavour.