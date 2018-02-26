Japanese carmaker Nissan has revealed first images of its upcoming SUV, Terra. Based on a ladder-frame architecture that also underpins the Navara pickup of Nissan and the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, the Terra is a full-sized seven-seater SUV.

The first outing of Nissan Terra will take place at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2018) in April. It will also go on sale in China first.

Ashwani Gupta, Senior Vice President for Nissan's frame and LCV business said, "The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow." This indicates Nissan Terra may come to India as well. In that case, it will go up against the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Nissan Terra comes with a boxy design, in line with its full-sized rivals. The chrome packed grille and wraparound headlights with LED strip daytime running lamps features latest design language of Nissan. The rear of the Terra has a van like design with horizontal tail-lamps and chrome touches on the tailgate. The pictures suggest commanding ground clearance to the Terra.

The interior of the Terra is more or less similar to the Navara pickup. The all-black interior looks clean while lacks premium touch. Dual-tone finish could have given a more pleasing interior. The three-row layout seems to be adequate to accommodate seven adults in comfort.

Nissan is holding other information and engine details of the SUV for April debut. It is expected to get a 2.5-litre petrol mill for the Chinese market, with an option of either a rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. A 2.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in both 158hp and 187hp states of tune is expected to join the range later.

Nissan Terra SUV will be the first vehicle from its frame and LCV division to launch under the company's mid-term plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022.