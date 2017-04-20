Japanese carmaker Nissan has revised the prices of its sedan, Sunny, in India and it is now being offered at starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Nissan Sunny's new price range will come into effect from April 20, 2017, across India.

Nissan Sunny, the flagship sedan of the company is made locally at its Oragadam Plant in Chennai. The made-in-India initiative is said to have helped Nissan cut the price of the Sunny. Earlier this year, Nissan launched the new 2017 edition of the Sunny in India with minor upgrades to the model.

Under the hood, the new Sunny continues to be powered by a 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the XTRONIC CVT, and a 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The new Sunny diesel variant offers fuel efficiency of 22.71 kmpl. On the safety front, the Sunny offers anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.

The new Sunny gets chrome door handles, while the cabin of the sedan now gets the option of an all-black look with black fabric seats and new black interior panels. The new Sunny also gets a 'Sandstone Brown' exterior colour in addition to the existing colours.

The Nissan Sunny will be available at the following prices: