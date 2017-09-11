Nissan India has reportedly partnered with global fashion brand United Colours of Benetton and the duo is planning to launch Nissan Micra fashion edition on September 12, Tuesday.

The Indian subsidiary has already started teasing some of the stylish parts of a new variant in its social media platforms. The special model will be marketed under the tag name of 'Runs on Fashion,' reports Financial Express.

Specific details on the model will be revealed on Tuesday while no mechanical changes are expected. Most likely the additions will be restricted to exterior body and some minor interior changes in the colour palette.

Nissan India had launched 2017 Micra in June with some add-ons. The new model comes with automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function, rain sensing wipers, new steering wheel and orange coloured inserts inside the cabin. The hatchback has been priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The new Micra continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol motor churning 73bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque and the 1.5-litre diesel that generates 63bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT X-Tronic automatic transmission in the petrol models.

Nissan offers

Earlier this month, Nissan India had announced a host of offers on Nissan vehicles. The company is offering benefits of up to Rs 71,000 which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 6,000.

Similarly, there are benefits of up to Rs 39,000 on the Micra MC, and up to Rs 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000.