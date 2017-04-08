Japanese car-maker Nissan had unveiled its new compact crossover, Kicks, in Brazil ahead of the Rio Olympics in April 2016. The manufacturer had also confirmed it to be a global product and revealed plans to sell Kicks in 80 countries, including India.

Though it was confirmed for India, there was no clarity on when it was going to be launched. A report in Financial Express now claims that Nissan India is planning bring Kicks by the end of 2017. When launched, Kicks will be positioned above Terrano and will be priced above Rs 10 lakh.

The India-spec Kicks is expected to be slightly different from the one unveiled in Brazil. The main difference will be use of M0 platform that underpins the current Duster SUV instead of the V-platform. The M0 platform will also underpin the upcoming Kaptur SUV for India from Renault's stable.

The M0 platform is one of the most successful platforms globally for Renault. It is a low-cost platform and makes it ideal for markets like India where cost of the vehicle is a prominent factor in car buying decisions.

Kicks will come with V-motion grille which has now become a signature addition in the new generation Nissan cars. The boomerang-styled head and tail lights, and floating roof add modern touch to the exterior. The crossover features beefier wheel arches and blacked-out A and B-pillars.

Nissan Kicks measures 4,295mm in length, 1,760mm in width and 1,590mm in height and has a 2,610mm wheelbase. On the inside, it boasts of Gliding Wing dashboard design that is dominated by a centrally-mounted seven-inch display.

India-spec Kicks is expected to draw power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, while the diesel mill will be the tried and tested 1.5-litre K9K unit. The transmission options will be a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.