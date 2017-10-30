Japanese carmaker Nissan is reportedly planning to launch its much-awaited crossover SUV the Kicks in India next year.

A report of AutocarIndia, citing Paymen Kargar, senior VP, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, and chairman of Management Committee for Africa, Middle East and India, confirmed the launch of the Kicks in 2018 in the country without specifying the launch month.

"Our next product for the Indian market is the Kicks and it will come next year," Kargar said.

Nissan Kicks has been one of the models long-rumoured for the Indian market. Nissan, which did not have any big launches in the country, except the Godzilla GT-R last December, since 2013, will be looking to position the new model above its Terrano SUV.

The India-spec Kicks is expected to be based on the M0 platform that also underpins the current Duster SUV and the soon-to-be-launched Renault Captur. The M0 platform is one of the most successful platforms globally for Renault. It is a low-cost platform and makes it ideal for markets like India where the cost of the vehicle is a key factor deciding the success of the model.

The Kicks, which emotes the feeling of a crossover, will come with V-motion grille, boomerang-styled head and tail lights, and floating roof. The crossover features beefier wheel arches and blacked-out A and B-pillars.

Measuring 4,295mm in length, 1,760mm in width and 1,590mm in height and a 2,610mm wheelbase, the Gliding Wing dashboard design that is dominated by a centrally-mounted seven-inch display is one of the notable features of the Kicks. An automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering and dual-tone upholstery are expected to be the other highlights of the model.

The India-spec Kicks is expected to draw power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, while the diesel mill could be the tried and tested 1.5-litre K9K unit. The transmission options are expected to be a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

The new Nissan Kicks is expected to be squared off against Jeep Compass and the upcoming Renault Captur in India.