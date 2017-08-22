Japanese car maker's next big launch in India is the X-Trail Hybrid. The re-launch of the SUV is expected in the festive season. The next launch will be the Kicks compact crossover unveiled last year. Emerging reports claim the Kicks will arrive sooner than expected.

Earlier, reports said Nissan has plans to bring Kicks to India only by 2019. A report in Cartoq claims the company is now planning to launch the SUV by mid-2018. The debut of the model can be expected at the Auto Expo 2018 if the company decides to attend India's biennial auto show.

For India, the Kicks is likely to be based on the low-cost M0 platform instead of the V-platform. The M0 platform that currently underpins Renault Duster is ideal for markets like India where the cost of the vehicle is a big factor in car purchases. Adopting a proven platform will aid Nissan to price Kicks competitively.

The Kicks comes with V-motion grille, boomerang-styled head and tail lights and floating roof. It gets beefier wheel arches and blacked-out A and B-pillars. The compact crossover measures 4,295mm in length, 1,760mm in width and 1,590mm in height and has a 2,610mm wheelbase.

Inside, Kicks flaunts Gliding Wing dashboard design highlighted with a centrally-mounted seven-inch display. The company claims best-in-class passenger space for rear passenger and spacious boot area despite the coupe-like C-pillar layout.

Being an M0 platform-based car, the India-spec Kicks is expected to draw power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, while the diesel mill will be the tried and tested 1.5-litre K9K unit. The transmission options will be a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox. Kicks is expected to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and in that case, it may replace Terrano in Nissan India's portfolio.