Nissan India has launched Micra Fashion edition, a limited edition car with exterior and interior styling elements inspired by the leading fashion brand United Colors of Benetton. The special edition of the Micra hatchback has been launched at the United Colors of Benetton store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.

The festive season special model, Micra Fashion edition is based on the XL 1.2L petrol CVT variant and it has been priced at Rs 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited edition is available in two colour options: Fashion Black and Fashion Orange.

The Micra Fashion edition boasts of designer body graphics with Micra decal, Black wheel covers with orange inserts and stripes on the exterior door mirrors on the exterior.

The interior has been spruced up with Orange coloured detailing with Piano Black finishes. European black-coloured seats with orange stitching, special floor mats and headrest covers with Benetton signature are the additions inside the cabin.

The first 500 customers of the Nissan Micra Fashion edition will receive a gift hamper with Benetton personal accessories such as belts and designer wallets for both men and women.

"We are excited to offer our customers a new, stylish choice for the festive season. Nissan Micra Fashion Edition brings a sophisticated interior ambience with a host of new features and inspiration infused from Benetton's rich heritage of Italian style and global research," said Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Nissan India had launched 2017 Micra in June with some add-ons. The new model comes with automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function, rain sensing wipers, new steering wheel and orange coloured inserts inside the cabin. 2017 Micra has been priced at Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.