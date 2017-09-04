India got its second woman defence minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet saw induction of new ministers ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Apart from taking up the Defence ministry, Sitharaman also joins Sushma Swaraj as a member of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Newly-appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is only the second woman after late Indira Gandhi to become the defence minister of India, and the first one to take full time charge.

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had held the Defence portfolio twice - from December 1 to 21, 1975 and January 14, 1980 to January 15, 1982.

Let's look at the five little-known facts about India's new "Raksha Mantri"

Check out the video to find out more.