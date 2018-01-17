Bollywood feels January is not a good month for movies, but Akshay Kumar has disproved that jinx for a few years now. But it is true that makers hesitate to release their films before Republic Day.

The year 2018 had Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz at the beginning of the month. These two won audience's hearts. The actors' performances and scripts were impressive, and two different genres were touched on the same day. This gives the viewers an opportunity to choose.

But the coming Friday has two movies – Nirdosh and Vodka Diaries – which are suspense thrillers. Both the movies are not big-budget films and don't have big actors, and the sad part is they are of the same genre. Is Bollywood making a big mistake?

The industry has proved that it cannot easily manage the allocations of movie releases. One Padmaavat has shaken the entire year's release dates, while the small budget films are not getting any good hype and solo releases.

Coming back to Nirdosh and Vodka Diaries, these two movies have a lot of similarities, apart from their genre.

A cop solving a murder case

More than one suspect in the case.

A female lead who brings a twist to the story

With two thrillers releasing on the same day, people will be confused to choose their favourite. While Nirdosh has Arbaaz Khan and Manjari Fadnnis, Vodka Diaries stars Kay Kay Menon and Mandira Bedi.

The two movies do not have a lot of hype and this itself will affect their box office collections. On top of that, they belong to the same genre and do not have big stars, which will further affect their business.

According to our prediction, both the films will rake in a few lakhs on their first day and will not gain traction unless they receive good reviews.

To help you choose, here's what these two films are about:

Vodka Diaries: In the misty town of Manali, ACP Ashwini Dixit attempts to solve a series of mysterious murders happening in a single night, which might be connected to the night club Vodka Diaries.

It is a suspense thriller directed by Kushal Srivastava, featuring Kay Kay, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. Kay Kay is playing the role of ACP Ashwini Dixit.

The inflexion point comes when the officer's wife (played by Bedi) is abducted. Naturally, the time is running out for Dikshit and he must catch hold of the person behind these ruthless actions before it gets too late.

Nirdosh: Arbaaz Khan plays the role of the investigating officer in a murder case in which Manjari Fadnnis emerges as the prime suspect and is arrested. However, as events unfold, many possibilities and suspects come to the fore.

Directed by Subroto Paul and Pradeep Rangwani, the film features Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnnis, Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal and Mukul Dev.

When you thought these two thrillers were enough for one Friday, another movie titled My Birthday Song is releasing on the same day. And this one is a thriller as well!