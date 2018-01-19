Arbaaz Khan-starrer Nirdosh is a suspense thriller that promised to leave viewers with nailbiting moments. Released on Friday, January 19, the movie has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

It has an ensemble cast comprising of Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnnis, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal.

Arbaaz plays the role of inspector Lokhande while Mumbai-based media professional Shinaya Grover, played by Manjari, is the prime suspect in the murder of her neighbour. What follows next is a series of investigations and multiple suspects.

Critics, however, weren't too impressed with the movie because of its bad acting and clichéd dialogues. While Mahek was comparatively good in the movie, her real-life beau Ashmit, who plays the role of Shinaya's husband, was miserable.

The songs, however, managed to keep the audience entertained. Nirdosh clashes with two other thriller movies — Vodka Diaries starring Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen and Sanjay Soni's My Birthday Songs — which are also suspense dramas.

Check out some of the critics' review of Nirdosh:

Manjusha Radha Krishnan of Gulf News said: "Punctuated by shoddy writing, collective bad acting, cliched dialogues and juvenile sub plots, this murder mystery is likely to push any unsuspecting viewer to stage a walkout even before the killer is revealed.

"Of the unimpressive lot, it's only Chahal and Dev who try to inject some believability to their grey roles. But the murder mystery, laced with betrayal, blackmail and seduction, doesn't have enough teeth to grip us. There are no redeeming features in Nirdosh. Watch this at your own risk."

