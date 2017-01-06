An octogenarian was found dead at her house in Haryana's Sonipat district on Friday, January 6, with medical examination revealing the chilling cause of death: A bottle inserted so forcefully into her anus that it led to excessive internal bleeding and subsequent death.

Parallels are being drawn to the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder, in which the convicts reportedly inserted foreign objects into the victim's private parts and dumped her by the roadside where she bled for hours.

According to the Times of India, the 80-year-old woman was found dead on a cot at her house in Sonipat's Bathgaon village. A quilt soaked in blood was found near her body. Her relatives told police that she was sleeping on the ground floor of the house.

The woman's body was taken to Sonipat civil hospital, where closer examination revealed that the unidentified accused had used a bottle of toilet cleaner to sexually assault her. The report said: "The bottle had been inserted with such force that it caused the anus to rupture and damaged the small and big intestines as well. Excessive internal bleeding chocked the lungs, which is believed to be the cause of death."

It added that doctors, who conducted the post-mortem, were chilled by the discovery of the cause of death, having never seen such a case before. They were reportedly reminded of the brutal gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya from a few years ago.

What is also perplexing is how the perpetrators got away with the crime, with questions — such as why did the old woman not shout, and how the accused gained entry into the house — being raised. Their actual intention is also under a cloud of question.