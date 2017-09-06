Nintendos Mario ditching being a plumber for a cooler life

Nintendo and amp;#39;s Mario is giving up plumbing for the cooler things in life. Mario and amp;#39;s profile updated on Nintendo and amp;#39;s Japanese website says his various interests are things like tennis and soccer and that he was a plumber a long time ago. Video gaming site Kotaku rendered this translation of the profile: All around sporty, whether its tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago.