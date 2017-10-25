Nintendo has announced a new mobile phone game called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. It appears like the title will be similar to other games in the Animal Crossing franchise but with a camping theme.

The Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company that has created some of top-selling video game franchises, including Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon has the potential to make Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp big as it naturally suits smartphones besides stupendous success of the series in the past.

Also read: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda' coming to iPhone soon

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is going to be an exciting game with players to be involved in building a camp life with friends and animals. One can also adopt theme for the camp, decorate, and bring in several items, including furniture. It may be noted that one needs internet connection to play the game.

When will Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp come to Android and iOS phones?

Nintendo will make Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp available for free download (with in-app purchases) on App Store and Google Play for Android and iOS devices in late November.