The next-gen Nintendo Switch video game console that promises to bring back the good old gaming experiences will be launched on March 3 2017. The price tag is said to be $300 in the US. Now that the release date and the pricing of the Switch is out, gamers will be curious to find out the new games cut out for the console and also the existing games that are compatible with Switch.

With Nintendo Switch compatibility being the criteria, check out below a list of important games that will work on the Nintendo Switch device:

List of important games, including exclusives, to check out on the Nintendo Switch:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Dragon Quest XI

Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Cube Life: Island Survival HD

Just Dance 2017

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Lego City Undercover

NBA 2K18

Super Mario Odyssey

Minecraft: Switch edition

Minecraft: Story Mode

Super Bomberman R

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Splatoon 2

Snipperclips

Seasons of Heaven

Arms

1-2 Switch

Will Mass Effect: Andromeda come to Nintendo Switch?

As per an official statement by Micheal Gamble, a producer at BioWare, the company would launch a custom-made version of Mass Effect: Andromeda on Nintendo Switch consoles. But not anytime soon. This launch will happen only after the release of Nintendo Switch and based on the degree of demand from gamers owning the console.

Nonetheless, Mass Effect loyalists can anticipate the release of Andromeda specifically for Nintendo Switch in the distant future. Also, loyalists and gamers can raise such a demand and lobby with BioWare intensively to get the action role-playing third-person shooter video game released.