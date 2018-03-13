Nintendo Switch was the hottest topic in the gaming industry when it was released in March last year. After a successful year, owners of Nintendo Switch are constantly anticipating new titles that will be available on the handheld console. Luckily, 2018 is going to be an exciting year for Switch owners.

Nintendo released series of new games for its Switch in 2017, but the ones that really stole the limelight were The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. But it's hard to rely on just two titles no matter how strong their fan-following is. In 2018, Switch owners are going to get several new exclusive titles.

Nintendo has already confirmed that its popular Super Smash Bros. is officially coming to Switch in 2018. The video game company also released a trailer to content its anticipating fans, but there's no word on its exact release date.

Nintendo Switch owners can expect some new titles coming their way in March 2018. Check out the list below:

Scribblenauts Showdown Fear Effect Sedna Kirby Star Allies Attack on Titan 2 Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings

Beyond March timeline, there are other game titles headed Switch owners' way. They include:

Okami HD - summer 2018 Dark Souls Amiibo And Network Test Beta - May 25 Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido - June 8 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - July 13 Undertale Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy - July 10 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition - May 18 South Park: The Fractured But Whole - April 24 Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition - May 18 Mario Tennis Aces - June 22

The popular hand-held gaming console was launched in March last year and it has since been widely accepted by critics and consumers alike. Nintendo sold more than 4.8 million units in just 10 months in the US alone, surpassing the record of its own Wii system.