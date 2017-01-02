Nintendo Switch, the hybrid home video game console does not have an official pre-order date, but new rumours via an Australian advertisement on the retailer's shelves have us hoping for a sooner release.

Nintendo Switch specifications: Rumours about the console's graphics and CPU speeds

What we know is that Nintendo is going to have a Switch presentation on January 12 (11 pm EST). So, it has been suggested by another rumour on Reddit, which has quoted a GameStop employee as saying that the pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will "probably" start after the event.

So, Nintendo is most likely to announce the pre-order date and release date during the presentation.

Meanwhile, new reports quoting a former Ubisoft employee has come to the fore in which he reveals that the new console may not have enough processing power to handle the current-generation game ports.

"Straightforward code port is not possible. Around 50 percent of modern game engine frame time goes to running compute shaders: lighting, post processing, AA, AO, reflections, etc. Maxwell's tiled rasterizer has zero impact on compute shaders. 25.6 [GBps] is pretty low as everybody knows that 68 [GBps] of Xbox One isn't that great either," revealed Sebastian Aaltonen, former senior rendering lead from Ubisoft, in a forum post.

So, this will mean that developers, who want to port their games on the platform, might have to undergo a tiring process. Moreover, the developer will have to change the code and performance of their current-generation titles to port them on Switch, TechTimes reported.