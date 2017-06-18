Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli is very much impressed with the trailer of Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty. He wants to watch the movie first day first show.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic comedy directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The first look and teaser of the film have created a lot of curiosity among the film goers. The makers unleashed the trailer on the official YouTube account of DVV Entertainments on June 16.

The trailer of Ninnu Kori offers a glimpse at its story, Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty's roles and performances, background score, picturisation and production values. SS Rajamouli, who is basking in on the success of Baahubali 2, watched the video on Saturday. Later the director tweeted: "Ninnu Kori trailer has "I want to watch it FDFS" painted all over it. @NameisNani is in top form."

SS Rajamouli has taken the Telugu film industry to international level with Baahubali film series and the filmmakers across the country are all praise for the director. Encouraging words from the Baahubali director has excited the crew. Nivetha Thomas tweeted: Thank you so much @ssrajamouli sir! To hear this from you is a big boost of confidence for us... My day is made! #NinnuKori."

Kona Venkat, who has written the script for Ninnu Kori, is one of the successful screenwriters in the Telugu film industry. But his recent movies have turned disasters at the box office and he is desperately looking for a hit. He was all thrilled to get appreciation from SS Rajamouli for the film. He took to his Twitter to thank him and wrote: "U have really given a big boost to our team.. Thanks a lottt sir "

Rakul Preet Singh and Gopi Mohan are other celebs, who are impressed with the trailer of Ninnu Kori. The actress tweeted: "@NameisNani naniiii boyy name is hit machine. loveddd d trailer! All d bestt!this one is gonaaa rock " Gopi Mohan: #NinnuKori A pleasant feel good trailer .Best wishes to @NameisNani @konavenkat99 @AadhiOfficial @i_nivethathomas @ShivaNirvana @DVVEnts."

The trailer of Ninnu Kori has received good response from the audience. The producer tweeted: "2 Million Digital Views in less than 6 hours Thanks for the love ❤️" He added: "5 Million Digital Views In Less Than 24 Hours! Gelupu already modhalaipoindhi ." He has planned to hold grand pre-release event on June 29. He tweeted: "#NinnuKoriPreRelease Event on June 29th! Are you guys ready?"

