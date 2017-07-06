Actor Nani says debutante director Shiva Nirvana's Ninnu Kori, which is scheduled for worldwide release on July 7, is not a triangular love story, but a conflict that will make everyone feel involved.

The teaser, trailer and songs have generated a huge hype for Ninnu Kori. The promos have created a lot of curiosity about its story and several speculations were made about the same, including rumours that it shows a triangular love story. Actor Nani, who is promoting the movie, has denied the reports.

Nani says that Ninnu Kori deals with an interesting message and that it will strike a chord with the audience. "It isn't a triangular love story. There's a point of conflict that involves the three of us. The story begins in Vizag, moves to Delhi and then to San Francisco. We have a huge presence of Telugu-speaking NRIs in the US and this film will find a resonance with them, hopefully," he told The Hindu.

In another interview, Nani said that Ninnu Kori is not even a love story. "It's not even a love story for the purposes of cinematic entertainment. You will only remember the characters, not the actors. The characters are so believable that you will only see a story unfolding in front of your eyes. You will remember Pallavi, not Nivetha Thomas. I am not the film's hero. You will remember the other actors as much as me," the Eega star told India glitz.

Nani says that all the three lead characters, played by him, Aadi and Nivetha Thomas, are equally important in Ninnu Kori. "I really liked Aadi's character. It has a lot of depth and I feel we haven't seen such a character in Telugu cinema for a while. Then I liked the part of Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas) and thirdly, my part called Uma Maheshwar Rao. The film will put a smile on people's faces," he told The Hindu.